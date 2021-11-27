Local store owners are counting on shoppers to turn out for Small Business Saturday

LARCHMONT VILLAGE (KABC) -- Move over Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is back, and local businesses are counting on their community to show support."It's important now more than ever to support small businesses because right now, as a community, we are really struggling to make it through every day," said Erin McKenna, owner of Erin McKenna's Bakery in Larchmont Village.McKenna says many small business owners like herself are spending overtime in their shops to stay afloat."Staffing is so short. And as long as we have that revenue coming in, we're able to cover our bills and hopefully begin to continue to offer our staff more money to stay on board," she said.Chevalier's Books in Larchmont Village is the oldest independent bookstore in L.A., according to store employees.The assistant manager says that supporting your favorite small businesses on days like this is one of the reasons why this 1940s bookstore is still open."Having something like a Small Business Saturday's, it actually supports that idea that if you want these communities to thrive, if you go to these stores and support, you'll give them the life they need," said assistant manager Daniel Kusunoki.And it gives small business owners like McKenna a chance to put out new releases for shoppers like her gluten-free, vegan and kosher gingerbread house kit."I'm always thinking about kids with food allergies and things that they miss out on," McKenna said.