Pilot, passengers trapped after plane gets tangled in powerlines; knocks out power to 85K customers

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland -- A small plane got tangled in power lines as it went down in Maryland Sunday night.

The single-engine plane, originating from Westchester County Airport, crashed into power lines, knocking out power to 85,000 PEPCO customers in Montgomery County, CNN reported.

The plane, a Mooney M20J crashed near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the FAA.

Fortunately, the pilot and passenger on board were not seriously injured but they were stranded 100 feet in the air.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are planning to investigate what went wrong.

CNN contributed to this post.