Video plane down NB 14 Newhall Ave Off Ramp pic.twitter.com/GG3x99ilxr — SCV 🚁🚔🚨 (@SCV_HLS) January 4, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed and erupted in flames Saturday morning near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from Los Angeles County firefighters and the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue exit in Newhall, according to a CHP log.The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.