Small plane crashes near 215 Freeway in San Bernardino County, investigation underway

A small plane crashed near the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and authorities on Sunday were investigating the incident.

A small plane crashed near the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and authorities on Sunday were investigating the incident.

A small plane crashed near the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and authorities on Sunday were investigating the incident.

A small plane crashed near the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and authorities on Sunday were investigating the incident.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed in San Bernardino County and authorities on Sunday were investigating the incident.

The aircraft, believed to be a twin-engine Gulfstream AC95, crashed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the 215 Freeway at the Kendall Drive/Palm Avenue exit.

It's unclear how many people were on board or if there were any survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.