Small plane makes emergency landing on freeway in San Diego County

A small plane made an emergency landing on a freeway in San Diego County on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (KGTV)

By ABC7.com staff
EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) --
A student pilot and instructor in a small plane made an emergency landing Friday morning on a freeway in San Diego County, KGTV reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, the incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. on Interstate 8's westbound lanes near Second Street in El Cajon. After the aircraft experienced engine trouble, the instructor took over the controls of the Piper propeller aircraft and landed safely.

No one was injured and no vehicles were struck.

The plane, which was pushed to the right shoulder after landing, appeared to be intact.

Two lanes remained shut down as an investigation got underway at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane accidentemergency landingfreewaySan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
'Baby Trump' balloon floats above downtown LA
45 arrested in crackdown on Riverside County street gang
Long Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 4 women
2 small brush fires erupt in LA County amid red flag warning
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside OC hospital
Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that took life of beloved mother
Show More
4 injured in crash involving semi-truck on 118 in Porter Ranch
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 preview
Residents protest changes to Burbank Airport flight paths
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Portland spoils LeBron's debut with 128-119 win over Lakers
More News