Small plane makes emergency landing at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point; no injuries

A photo from the Orange County Fire Authority shows a small plane that made an emergency landing on a beach in Dana Point on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
A small plane made an emergency landing on a beach in Dana Point on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The pilot and passenger in the 1969 Cessna were uninjured in the incident, which occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Doheny State Beach, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. No one on the ground was harmed.

The plane's original destination and what prompted the landing were not immediately known.
