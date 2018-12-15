Dana Point: 2:13 Small airplane down on Doheny State Beach. No injuries. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 15, 2018

Dana Point: Emergency landing of a small Cessna airplane. No injuries to pilot or passenger. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/irrPFdb7Ej — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 15, 2018

A small plane made an emergency landing on a beach in Dana Point on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.The pilot and passenger in the 1969 Cessna were uninjured in the incident, which occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Doheny State Beach, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. No one on the ground was harmed.The plane's original destination and what prompted the landing were not immediately known.