Burglars take thousands in merchandise from San Pedro shoe store day before scheduled reopening

Burglars broke into Street Sole and stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shoe-store owner in San Pedro is heartbroken after burglars broke into his business and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise just days before he was set to reopen.

Street Sole had been closed during the pandemic, operating through online sales only. But the store's owner tells Eyewitness News he was planning to hold the reopening on Thursday.

Burglars broke into the building early Wednesday morning and stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise, including items that had already been ordered by customers.

Security-camera footage shows at least two individuals dressed in hoodies rummaging through the store, removing items from the racks and loading them into a truck parked out front.

It appears the burglars pried open a metal gate covering the front door and then smashed through the glass to get inside. They also cut wires to some of the security cameras.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division said it was notified about the alarm going off at the business at 6:28 a.m. Detectives are investigating.