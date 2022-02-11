Former onstage dancer files sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and his spiritual advisor

EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl halftime performers discuss big game's upcoming show

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Days before his halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg and his so-called "spiritual advisor'' have been sued in Los Angeles for the alleged sexual assault and battery of a woman who says she worked as an onstage dancer for the rapper, according to court papers obtained Friday.

The woman - using the pseudonym Jane Doe in the complaint - alleges that after attending a Snoop Dogg club date in Anaheim in May 2013, the rapper's associate Bishop Don Magic Juan offered her a ride home, but that she was taken instead to his home, according to the suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium a 'dream come true'

The following morning, Juan sexually attacked her, the woman alleges.

Later that day, the plaintiff was allegedly taken to Snoop Dogg's studio to audition as "weather girl'' for his YouTube talk series, "Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network.'' The rapper allegedly assaulted her in the studio's women's bathroom, according to the lawsuit.

The woman says in the suit that she was left feeling "humiliated, terrified and panicked.''

Snoop Dogg -- real name Calvin Broadus -- and Juan are being sued for sexual assault and sexual battery under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner

Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram on Wednesday that "Gold digger season is here. Be careful nefews (his name for fans) -- keep ya guards up and Keep ya circle small."

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysnoop dogglawsuitsexual assaultbattery
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in Claremont: Officials
LA County's outdoor mask mandate could be lifted next week
Man arrested in brush fire that destroyed at least 2 homes in Whittier
10-month-old found fatally injured at Long Beach motel; dad arrested
Man arrested in New Year's Day fatal stabbing of actor in NoHo
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo's dreams come true at Olympics
Show More
California woman's necklace snatched mid-conversation
Police issue warning about string of students robberies in South LA
4 deaf Riverside football players to be on-field Super Bowl guests
Hot, sunny conditions on tap for SoCal heading into weekend
Tourists now extra vigilant after robbers shoot man for Cartier watch
More TOP STORIES News