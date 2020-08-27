Health & Fitness

Snoop Dogg talks history of medical racism with Inglewood mayor and LA County Public Health Director

Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer talk with Snoop Dogg about the history of medical racism in Black and Brown communities.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood is premiering an in-depth COVID-19 panel discussion with Inglewood Mayor James Butts, LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer and Snoop Dogg, according to an email from the mayor's office.

"This is a down to earth, grass roots conversation on COVID-19 and how it relates to working people," officials wrote in the email.

The panel discussion will touch on topics including the history of medical racism in Black and Brown communities and the importance of rapid response COVID-19 testing. Snoop Dogg will also touch on his family history of chronic illnesses.

"Many of us come from these places where we have lived through examples of being test dummies without protections," Dr. Ferrer said in a preview clip.

The video is set to premiere on August 27 at 6 p.m. on the city's Facebook Live page. Officials also said this discussion will launch a new podcast called "No Butts About It" with Mayor Butts.

Watch the video above for a preview of the discussion.

