Southern California mountains get hit with snow, raising hopes for upcoming ski season

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California's mountain communities woke up to a coating of snow Thursday morning, providing a taste of what the upcoming winter season could hold.

Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear received a dose of snow mixed with hail in some areas.

The first sleet of the season is a promising sign for ski lovers who hope more snow is coming so ski season can begin.

An official opening day for the Big Bear winter season has yet to be announced, but Snow Summit says it could open Friday, Nov. 18, depending on weather conditions.

The wet weather will subside for a few days, but a new storm has the potential to bring even more rain and snow to Southern California next week, starting Monday night.

Northern California also got its first big snow of the season. Most resorts in the Sierra reported anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow.

The Sugar Bowl Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe says it could move up its opening day, as well as the Tahoe Ski Resort, which has been recovering from last year's Caldor Fire.