Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend for biking, hiking, chair rides

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- One of Southern California's most popular mountain resorts is preparing for Memorial Day weekend visitors.
Snow Valley is reopening on Saturday.
You'll be able to mountain bike, hike and take scenic-view rides on the chairlifts.
Nothing else will be available for purchase or rent, including bikes, or food and beverages.
Restrooms will be open, and sanitizing will be ongoing constantly.
Ticket prices begin at $15.
