Snow brought to 2-year-old who is too ill to take family's winter vacation

GILBERT, AZ -- First responders created a winter wonderland for a young girl who loves the snow but is too sick to enjoy it.

Quinn Walker is 2 years old. Every year her family visits the mountains for a little taste of winter.

However, this year she was too sick to make the trip. Her doctors said Walker has a heart condition that makes it too risky to travel to the mountains.

When firefighters at Walker's local fire department heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The fire department dumped five tons of snow on her family's driveway. There, she and her siblings were able to build snowmen, go sledding and even throw a few snow balls.
