EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4396068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four members of a SoCal-based white supremacist group are under arrest in connection with a 2017 Charlottesville rally that turned deadly.

The leader and members of a white supremacist group based out of Southern California have been arrested in Los Angeles, federal officials said Wednesday.Robert Rundo was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, according to the FBI. Two others, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, were also arrested in the South Bay area Wednesday morning. Authorities are searching for a fourth person, identified as Aaron Eason.Rundo is the founder of the Rise Above Movement. A criminal complaint states Boman, Laube and Eason are members of the group. The complaint describes the Rise Above Movement as a white supremacy extremist group headquartered in Southern California.Rundo is accused of inciting riots at several large demonstrations including Charlottesville and Berkeley.The criminal complaint states that the four and other RAM members traveled to political rallies, including in Huntington Beach on March 25, 2017, Berkeley on April 15, 2017, San Bernardino on June 10, 2017 and Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11-12, 2017. RAM members violently attacked and assaulted counter-protesters at each of these events, according to the complaint.After authorities in Charlottesville forced the rally to disband on Aug. 12, a woman was killed when a car that prosecutors say was driven by a man fascinated by Adolf Hitler plowed into a crowd of peaceful counterprotesters.Earlier this month, four RAM members -- three of them locals -- were indicted for conspiracy to riot as a result of their participation in the events at Huntington Beach, Berkeley and Charlottesville, the complaint stated.RAM members are accused of "using facilities of interstate commerce with the intent to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on riots," the complaint stated.According to The Anti-Defamation League, Rise Above Movement members believe they are fighting against a "modern world" corrupted by the "destructive cultural influences" of liberals, Jews, Muslims and non-white immigrants. Members refer to themselves as the mixed martial arts club of the "alt-right" fringe movement, a loose mix of neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other far-right extremists.Rundo is expected to appear in court Wednesday. A judge is expected to determine whether he is eligible for bail.