Authorities chase reckless driver across SoCal streets, freeways

Two suspects were taken into custody in East Los Angeles Friday afternoon after driving erratically across Southern California.The chase began in Upland, where police tried to stop the vehicle for broken tail lights, according to authorities, but the driver of the black Honda took off and got on the freeway.The driver led authorities across multiple freeways and surface streets across the region, swerving in and out of lanes, narrowly missing collisions with other vehicles.At least twice, the suspect stopped the car and appeared to attempt to get into other vehicles in the East Los Angeles area but was unsuccessful.Stuck in traffic and seemingly agitated, the suspect driver squeezed between two cars in the South Gate area, knocking off the bumper of one of those vehicles.Authorities pulled back from the pursuit at one point but at least one patrol vehicle later re-engaged as the driver continued to evade authorities.At one point, the driver was surrounded by vehicles on a busy freeway off-ramp in the Norwalk area and the occupants appeared to want to abandon the vehicle but kept driving.The suspect seemed to be circling the same Downey and Norwalk areas, making several U-turns and rolling through stop signs.