Southern California Edison considers cutting power to roughly 142k Southland customers amid wildfire threat

Southern California Edison says it may need to cut power to roughly 142,000 customers across the Southland because of potential wildfire danger.

Santa Ana Winds are expected to move into Southern California, prompting the warning of planned outages in several local communities to reduce the risk of fire.

The potentially affected areas include Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange and Ventura counties.

"Our fuels are certainly dry and receptive to fire and so we're certainly concerned about the high wildfire potential," said fire scientist Tom Rolinski.

Customers with updated contact information will be notified well ahead of time of any planned outages. The utility will also be rolling out charging vehicles, where people can charge items such as their phones or medical devices.

"If the wind conditions are severe enough, you see branches flying around or breaking off of trees, those are the conditions that are going to drive us to make the ultimate decision to shut the power off," said the utility's Don Daigler.

For a full list of the cities that may be affected, click here.

Pacific Gas & Electric is planning on shutting off power to more than 800,000 customers 34 Northern and Central California counties.
