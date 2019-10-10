Southern California Edison considers cutting power to roughly 174K SoCal customers amid wildfire threat

Southern California Edison says it may need to cut power to up to 174,000 customers across Southern California because of potential wildfire danger.
Santa Ana winds are expected to move into Southern California, prompting the warning about planned outages in several local communities to reduce the risk of fire.
The potentially affected areas include Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura counties as well as Inyo, Kern and Mono counties. As of Wednesday morning, the total count of customers who could be impacted stood at 173,942.
Areas under consideration for power shut-off by SoCal Edison as of 8 p.m. Wednesday:
"Our fuels are certainly dry and receptive to fire and so we're certainly concerned about the high wildfire potential," said fire scientist Tom Rolinski.
For a full list of the cities that may be affected, click here.
SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds to intensify through Thursday, Friday
Of California's 10 most destructive fires since 2015, five have been confirmed to have been caused by power company lines. They are the Camp Fire, Thomas Fire, Butte Fire, Atlas Fire and Redwood Valley Fire.
Customers with updated contact information will be notified well ahead of any planned outages. The utility will also be rolling out charging vehicles, where people can charge items such as their phones or medical devices.
"If the wind conditions are severe enough, you see branches flying around or breaking off of trees, those are the conditions that are going to drive us to make the ultimate decision to shut the power off," said the utility's Don Daigler.
Para obtener información sobre cortes de energía locales debido a razones de seguridad pública, haga clic aquí.
Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of customers in 34 Northern and Central California counties.
