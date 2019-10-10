School closures: Southern California Edison planned power outages prompt school closures

In a statement, the Cal State San Bernardino Police Department announced that all classes and businesses operations were suspended for the day at the San Bernardino campus. The Palm Desert Campus remained open.
"SoCal Edison has ordered a power shutoff to reduce the risk of wildfire due to anticipated high winds and dry conditions," the Police Department said.
Edison said it may need to cut power to up to 174,000 customers across Southern California because of potential wildfire danger amid strong Santa Ana winds.
The Fillmore Unified School District said all schools in its district and office will be closed Thursday and Friday amid the possible power shut-off. Also, all school events, activities and athletic competitions scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled until further notice, according to a school statement.
Areas under consideration for power shut-off by SoCal Edison as of 8 p.m. Wednesday:
