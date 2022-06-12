Thousands flock to the beaches to escape Southern California heat wave

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With temperatures soaring throughout Southern California thousands of local residents are heading for the cooler coast."Just to escape the heat really," said San Bernardino resident Christine Ramirez. "We just wanted a family day so we all just came out...get early parking, and stay out here the whole day."The couple pitched a tent at the beach for some afternoon shade and unpacked everything they'd need for the day."We packed it all last night, and then got our food ready. We're ready for the day," Ramirez said.The community of Newport Beach usually sees an influx of visitors especially when things heat up elsewhere."It gets really nice it. It gets sunny. It gets warm for us, which might be in the 80s," said Newport Beach resident Laurene Keane. "But it is definitely a lot cooler than north of the 55."The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in effect until Saturday night.Sizzling temperatures, especially inland, had many people looking for ways to cool off.Sunny Phillips and her family staked out a spot on the sand early to beat both the heat and crowds."The ocean is beautiful and it is going to be a lot cooler for everybody, and we head out around one or two when it gets crowded, and sell our parking spot for $20 bucks," joked Phillips.If your plans do include the beach, locals advise being cautious in the water and pay attention to the currents"Just enjoy the beach. Be respectful. Pick up trash, and be kind," Keane said. "And give each other space in the water."