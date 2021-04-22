Community & Events

Good Karma offers meals, water, vaccines to unhoused in Skid Row

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local firefighter spreading 'Good Karma' to those in need

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's something good happening in L.A.'s Skid Row, and it all started during the pandemic. Seasonal firefighter Vishal Narayan started the Good Karma Los Angeles. It's a way of life his father taught him.

"Good karma just means doing something good for someone else; it can be anything. You can help somebody cross the street, you can help somebody hold their groceries, and you could hold the door for someone else. What does it mean to you?" said Narayan.

In this case, every Wednesday at noon, the Good Karma is bringing free meals, bottled water, and other necessities to one of L.A.'s most vulnerable populations. And during our visit, COVID vaccinations as well. Shenika LaFrances Walker lives in Skid Row.

"In the past month and a half, I've lost three friends to COVID. They were very clean people. People get hesitant, but pretty soon they're gonna be marching in like stallions," said Walker.

"Spread that good karma, you know, use the right terminology, stop calling the unhoused bums, call them unhoused, unhoused neighbors, unhoused residents, unhoused friends, have that mutual respect for folks," said Narayan.

Narayan says it's important for him to mentor L.A.'s youth by being an example of doing what's right - one meal at a time.

"I'm going to do this for the rest of my life," said Narayan.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeleshomeless in southern californiasocal strongvolunteerism
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News