Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day is also a palindrome day: 02022020

This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day.

NEW YORK -- This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day.

When Sunday's date is written numerically, with the four-digit year, it's a palindrome: 02-02-2020. That means the date can be read the same forward or backward.

This is the first eight-digit palindrome day since Nov. 11, 1011, Washington Post writer Michelle Ye Hee Lee pointed out on Twitter.

The next one falls on Dec. 2, 2021, a.k.a. 12-02-2021.

Another fun fact: Feb. 2 is the 33rd day of 2020, and there are 333 days left in the year.

Sunday also marks Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil gives his annual weather prediction.

The day ends with Super Bowl LIV as the San Fransisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch the final score be a palindrome too!
