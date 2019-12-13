Society

Southern California retiree who survived internment camp during World War II turns 100

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A first-generation Japanese-American woman who survived an internment camp during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

In her 20s, Meriko Shegazane was forced to relocate from her family farm in Oregon to an internment camp in Idaho during the war.

After the war, she restarted her life in Southern California and worked for Bank of America for 33 years.

Fellow bank retirees helped her celebrate her milestone birthday with a big party in Glendale Wednesday where she shared her secret to longevity.

"Just live a simple life, nothing special. If you try to do too much, you can't make it," Shegazane said.

Her accomplishment also include serving as an ambassador and translator for Japanese tourist during the 1984 Olympics.
