Society

5 unaccompanied migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas

Five unaccompanied migrant girls were rescued after being abandoned amid extreme heat near the border in Texas, according to federal officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the girls range in age from 7 years old to 11 months. They were found Sunday near the Rio Grande River.

"It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," said Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II. "Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help."

Officials said in a news release the girls will be in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after they were processed by Border Patrol. They did not require medical attention, according to CBP.

Three of the girls are believed to be from Honduras and two from Guatemala.

A Border Patrol agent responded when a call was received from a constable regarding the five girls.

Mother, son reunite at US-Mexico border 3 years after forced separation: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Ortiz saw her son, Bryan, for the first time in more than three years after the pair were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasmexicochildrenimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day
Advocates outreach to SoCal farmworkers over workers' rights
Suspect in custody after barricade situation at Montebello apartment complex
Show More
OC restaurants donating 100% of sales this week to COVID relief efforts in India
162 lbs. of meth seized during traffic stop in Indiana; IE man arrested
Firefighters get hands-on bulldozer training at IE academy
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after crash
More TOP STORIES News