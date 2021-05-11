5 unaccompanied migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10583376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Ortiz saw her son, Bryan, for the first time in more than three years after the pair were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

Five unaccompanied migrant girls were rescued after being abandoned amid extreme heat near the border in Texas, according to federal officials.U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the girls range in age from 7 years old to 11 months. They were found Sunday near the Rio Grande River."It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," said Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II. "Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help."Officials said in a news release the girls will be in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after they were processed by Border Patrol. They did not require medical attention, according to CBP.Three of the girls are believed to be from Honduras and two from Guatemala.A Border Patrol agent responded when a call was received from a constable regarding the five girls.