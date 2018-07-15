LOS ANGELES (KABC) --This week, Eye on L.A. is exploring some of the best brunch spots in L.A. Any time of the year is a good time for brunch, but spring just feels like "brunch season" and since everyone we know loves to go out for a special breakfast, we set out to find some great places for a casual stop, a fun outing, a boozy feast and more!
Wild Oak Cafe
Located on the outskirts of Glendale, the Wild Oak Cafe is a hidden gem that offers some super tasty breakfasts. Everything is made in-house, including the cream cheese-stuffed French toast, which is a crowd favorite. Once an old gas station, the location has been transformed into an amazing brunch spot in the middle of a residential area.
http://wildoakcafe.com/
Norah
Shortly after opening its doors, L.A. foodies took notice of Norah. This West Hollywood restaurant is serving crazy good grub, featuring duck confit hash, jasmine rice congee and delicious cast-iron cornbread. The open and airy layout has become a local favorite that keeps everyone in good spirits.
http://norahrestaurant.com/
Grub
You may have to take a deep breath in-between all the laughter to enjoy the hysterically funny dishes at California's comfort food café, Grub. This little heaven is hidden away in the middle of Hollywood, but the secret is out. They have the best bacon in LA, and pancakes with sweet rainbow surprises! Co-owners (and two peas in a pod) Betty and Denise make sure you're greeted with friendly smiles, and maybe even a pinch on the cheek.
http://www.grub-la.com/
Rockwell
Hidden in an unassuming alleyway in Los Feliz, you'll find Rockwell Table and Stage and one of the most entertaining brunches ever. Not only do they serve up brunch classics with bottomless mimosas, but they put on shows. Cast with Broadway singers and dancers, you can enjoy unauthorized musical renditions and parodies that are so good, the original actors stop by to catch the show.
http://rockwell-la.com/
The Porter Junction Cafe
On the industrial edge of the Arts District, the Porter Junction Cafe serves up breakfasts that are packed with love. Annette and her husband, Rafael, opened the cafe in an old warehouse and transformed it into a warm and welcoming place to grab deliciously simple breakfast dishes like mozzarella and avocado sandwiches, their famous cookies and banana bread.
http://porterjunctioncafe.blogspot.com/
The Jist Cafe
The Jist Cafe is known for its Japanese-inspired comfort food that's packed with flavor and history. Originating in the 1940s, chef Glen Ishii has taken his grandmother's Tokyo Cafe and turned it into a must-stop brunch spot in Little Tokyo featuring French toast, pancakes, breakfast hash and other brunch classics with a Japanese spin.
http://jistcafe.com/
A FRAME
There's no better way to describe Roy Choi's Hawaiian-themed A Frame than pure brunch bliss. There are endless, mix-n-match Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Micheladas and Hite Korean Lager for $16, soaked up by stacks on stacks of $15 all-you-can-eat pancakes! Pick and choose from a variety of fun flavors like buttermilk chicken or a Hawaiian style stack like banana macadamia nut or lilikoi butter. http://www.aframela.com/
KJAZZ Champagne Brunch on Hornblower Cruises
Having served brunch for over 30 years, Hornblower's Champagne Brunch Cruise includes live music, free-flowing champagne and a delicious brunch buffet. The newest addition to the cruise is KJAZZ 88.1 FM, which brings amazing music to this very cool dining experience. It's very L.A.
https://www.hornblower.com/
Playa Provisions
Believe it or not, the ocean breeze is not the coolest thing in Playa del Rey. Chef Brooke Williamson, winner of Top Chef season 14, is taking brunch to the next level. Offering dishes like dungeness crab and shrimp benedict, and drinks like their massive sangria punch bowl, Playa Provisions is a great place to enjoy a weekend brunch.
http://www.playaprovisions.com/
