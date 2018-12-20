SOCIETY

A look at 'Mammoths and Mastodons at La Brea Tar Pits'

LOS ANGELES
Changes are coming to the The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum.


The museum is debuting its newest exhibit "Mammoths and Mastodons at La Brea Tar Pits." It is an installation of what used to be an exhibit in the traveling Field Museum.

This is the first significant change to the museum since it opened in 1977. Guests can expect to see more hands-on experiences.

Museum visitors will interact with an evolutionary timeline. Ice Age Los Angeles will come to life with life-sized 3D replicas.

The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum is currently excavating and studying a cache of recently unearthed fossils known as Project 23. It's a project that could double the museum's collection of more than 3 million Ice Age specimens.
