Act of kindness: Mail carrier gets some weather help from West Covina family

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A video of a kind gesture has gone viral.

Gregory Martinez spotted his mailman delivering mail in the rain in West Covina and felt he needed to do something to help. So he gave the mail carrier his brand new poncho.

The mailman wasn't able to slip it on because he was carrying so much, and had on a headlamp. So Gregory and his daughter helped.

He shared the video and says it's not only receiving a lot of likes but other mail carriers have been thanking him as well.
