People against COVID-19 vaccine protest at Dodger stadium site, met by counter-protesters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of anti-vaccination protesters gathered again outside the Dodger Stadium vaccination site Saturday afternoon as people in cars steadily drove through to keep appointments.

The group held signs that read: "929 Deaths After Vaccination in the USA" and "This Is Not a Normal Vaccine," according to video from the scene.

Some counter-protesters eventually showed up and exchanged words with the anti-vaccine demonstrators but the situation seemed to remain under control. At one point, LAPD officers formed a line between the two groups.

The demonstrations were not keeping people from getting vaccinated and no arrests were reported, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes of the department's Media Relations Section.

A group of anti-vaccination protesters forced the temporary closure of the Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site, one of the largest in the nation.



Last month, a similar protest at that location forced the temporary closure of the vaccination site. Those protesters blocked the entrance to the site, delaying people who were in line waiting to get their shots.

That prompted officials to create a designated zone for protesters to gather near the vaccination site. In the aftermath of the initial protest, LAPD Chief Michel Moore also said that those who interfere with people receiving their vaccine may be arrested or cited.

City News Service contributed to this report.
