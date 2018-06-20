SOCIETY

Archbishop of Los Angeles: Children have right to be with families

EMBED </>More Videos

Archbishop of L.A. Jose Gomez is speaking out against the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy that separates migrant children from their parents at the border. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez is speaking out against the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy that separates undocumented children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"It's just so sad. I mean the family is the foundation of society and the children have the right to be with their parents. It's a natural right, a human right," Gomez said. "They came here with no fault of their own, so we need to find a way that they become legal and in the future, they're citizens. Immigrants are a blessing for our country. This is a country of immigrants."

MORE: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
EMBED More News Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the Trump administration's ''zero tolerance'' immigration policy that has led to children and parents being separated.


Gomez has been meeting with other bishops who serve border states and they're calling on politicians to act now on immigration reform that respects human dignity but also protects the border.

"The people who are coming to our country from other countries, what they want is a better life for their children, so it makes sense that those families are tighter. And walls are not really a solution historically for anything," Gomez said.

As part of his attempt to defend the administration's immigration policy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has invoked the Bible.

MORE: Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released new video from inside the centralized processing center in McAllen.


"You know that the Lord told Nehemiah that when he got to come back home to Jerusalem, to build a wall. That's the first thing he told him to do - it wasn't to keep people in, it was to keep bad people out," Sessions said last week.

More than 600 members of the Methodist church of which Sessions is a member have filed a formal complaint against the attorney general, saying Trump administration policies violate church rules and may constitute child abuse. Gomez says the most important part of the Bible is to love one another.

"As they think of using the word of God for what they are saying, they should think also what is the plan of God for the human person and humanity. The plan of God is that we have dignity of the human person, to be respected by everybody and that the family is the basis of society," Gomez said.

Gomez added that even if a person broke the law, they must be respected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationimmigration reformreligionchurchcatholic churchu.s. & worldpoliticsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Immigration backlog exceeds 700,000 cases and rising
All 5 first ladies speak out against family-separation immigration policy
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News