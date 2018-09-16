Athletes swam, rode bikes and then ran in Malibu to raise money for cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.The 32nd Nautica Malibu Triathlon kicked off around 7 a.m. Sunday in Zuma Beach. Athletes were required to swim half a mile in the ocean, then bike 17 miles and finish off with a 4-mile run.Dr. Alan Wayne stressed the importance of the race and said all money raised goes to support research at CHLA."About 80 percent of children are expected to be cured. However, 20 percent are not. Cancer remains the leading cause of death in childhood from disease. So this money is critically important to help us change those statistics," he said.He added that many families who know how hard battling childhood cancer can be were in attendance and part of the race.The triathlon happened Saturday and Sunday.