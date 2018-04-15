SOCIETY

Barbara Bush in 'failing health,' won't seek additional medical treatment

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is suffering from failing health. (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health and won't seek additional medical treatment, according to a family representative.

In a statement released Sunday, spokesman Jim McGrath said the former first lady is in comfort care.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story
EMBED More News Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.


The couple has been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Barbara Bush is currently the nation's oldest living first lady.
