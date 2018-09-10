SOCIETY

Bay Area photographer immortalizes Palos Verdes WWII veterans on film

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
Photographer Thomas Sanders returned to Belmont Village to photograph Palos Verdes WWII veterans. The Bay Area photographer has made it his life's work to photograph WWII veterans before they are all gone.


Belmont Village commissioned Tom to photograph residents across the country for its American Heroes Project. The result was the award-winning book, "The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of WWII."

The visit to the Belmont Village Senior Living Community in Rancho Palos Verdes is to capture still photos and words of veterans with memorabilia from their war experience. The portraits will become a part Belmont Village's permanent gallery called "American Heroes: Portraits of Service."

Sanders has photographed veterans for the past 10 years, gathering a portfolio of more than 600 images. The compelling stories and iconic portraits offer the final chapter on a piece of American history.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWorld War IIphotographyRancho Palos Verdes
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Deputies reunite with baby they saved after child was found not breathing
Eye on L.A. rides down Route 66
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX
Rams, Raiders meet in MNF
OC woman accused of using Holy Fire to scam people for donations
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045
OC high school football overshadowed by racial controversy
Show More
Deputies reunite with baby they saved after child was found not breathing
Hit-and-run driver causes traffic mess on Topanga Canyon Blvd
TX officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
Looking for your favorite Monday TV show? Here's when to watch
More News