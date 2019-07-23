Eyewitness This: Beach parking, RV camping fees may increase across L.A. County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5413341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Price hikes could be coming to Dockweiler Beach RV camping, 19 Los Angeles County beach parking lots and 15 parking lots in Marina Del Rey.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- You may be looking to beat the heat, but your next trip to the beach could soon cost you more.Price hikes could be coming to Dockweiler Beach RV camping, 19 Los Angeles County beach parking lots and 15 parking lots in Marina Del Rey. The parking fees, which have not increased in a decade, would jump incrementally but would not exceed a dollar per year. Other fee hikes include boat storage and kayak rentals, which could increase to $25 an hour.RV camping at Dockweiler would increase by $10, to as much as $75 per spot each nightIf approved, these recreational fees would take effect August 1.ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles has more on the proposed hikes.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.