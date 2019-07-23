Society

Eyewitness This: Beach parking, RV camping fees may increase across L.A. County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- You may be looking to beat the heat, but your next trip to the beach could soon cost you more.

Price hikes could be coming to Dockweiler Beach RV camping, 19 Los Angeles County beach parking lots and 15 parking lots in Marina Del Rey. The parking fees, which have not increased in a decade, would jump incrementally but would not exceed a dollar per year. Other fee hikes include boat storage and kayak rentals, which could increase to $25 an hour.

RV camping at Dockweiler would increase by $10, to as much as $75 per spot each night

If approved, these recreational fees would take effect August 1.

ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles has more on the proposed hikes.

EMBED More News Videos

Price hikes could be coming to Dockweiler Beach RV camping, 19 Los Angeles County beach parking lots and 15 parking lots in Marina Del Rey.



For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countybeachescampingeyewitness thisparking
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen, man arrested in violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park
UCI Medical Center in Orange evacuated after reports of smoke
Mother taken into ICE custody in Echo Park as neighbor tries to intervene
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Dodgers to announce plans for stadium renovations
Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across U.S.
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Show More
Burglary suspects caught on video ransacking Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Bay Area officer pulls man from burning vehicle
Woman fatally shot in Granada Hills neighborhood
2 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach
Say the secret phrase, get free wings at Applebee's
More TOP STORIES News