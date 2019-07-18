Eyewitness This: Berkeley votes to amend city code, make terms like 'manhole' gender-neutral

BERKELEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Berkeley will be changing the language in its city code, making it more gender-neutral.The city council unanimously passed the measure to replace commonly used terms. A "manhole" will be referred to as a "maintenance hole" and "manpower" will instead be called "human effort." The Bay Area city will also switch pronouns from "he" and "she" to "they" and "them" to indicate a single individual.