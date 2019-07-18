Society

Eyewitness This: Berkeley votes to amend city code, make terms like 'manhole' gender-neutral

BERKELEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Berkeley will be changing the language in its city code, making it more gender-neutral.

The city council unanimously passed the measure to replace commonly used terms. A "manhole" will be referred to as a "maintenance hole" and "manpower" will instead be called "human effort." The Bay Area city will also switch pronouns from "he" and "she" to "they" and "them" to indicate a single individual.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness thisgovernmentgender identity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway near Sylmar
1 person killed in hit-and-run rollover in South L.A.
Kyoto Animation fire kills 33; suspect screams 'You die!'
Police searching for suspect after 7-year-old boy shot in Watts
Cashier no longer works at Illinois gas station after questioning customers' citizenship
Crowd at Trump rally yells 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
Discussion continues around FaceApp privacy concerns
Show More
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
VIDEO: Deputy hurt in Victorville standoff, apparent shootout
Annual summer program offers free health services for kids
San Gabriel Valley residents concerned with rising coyote population
Poll identifies top issues for black L.A. voters in 2020 election
More TOP STORIES News