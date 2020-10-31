Society

Beverly Hills police declare unlawful assembly at pro-Trump rally

Beverly Hills police declared an unlawful assembly at the site of a rally supporting President Donald Trump.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Beverly Hills on Saturday for a rally, police declared an unlawful assembly in the area.

"Unlawful assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills Sign. Avoid the area," BHPD announced shortly before 2:40 p.m. "Traffic is impacted. BHPD and mutual aid resources are on scene."

It was not immediately clear what led police to issue the order.

Street closures are expected on North and South Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Bedford Drive and N. Crescent Drive.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered near the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Boulevard, with several of them waving American flags and pro-Trump banners. The rally was promoted on social media.

At least one armored police vehicle was there.

As Election Day approaches, businesses in Beverly Hills have boarded up in response to potential unrest.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
