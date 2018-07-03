Boston police partners form singing duo

Two police officers with the Boston Police Department had been partners for 12 years before discovering their shared vocal talent.Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty each have amazing voices but never sang together.However, they found out just in time for the Fourth of July."There's so much talent out there in the world, but sometimes the talent's sitting right next to you in your cruiser," McNulty said.The department decided to publish a video called "Cruiser Karaoke" in response."During the day, it takes two or three minutes to sing a song and it gets us through our day," Tavares said. "It makes a big difference."Tavares has been performing for nearly her whole life and McNulty was once in an a cappella group that opened for The Temptations as well as Justin Timberlake.