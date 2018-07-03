SOCIETY

Boston police partners form singing duo

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime Boston Police Department officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty each have amazing voices but never sang together until this summer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BOSTON (KABC) --
Two police officers with the Boston Police Department had been partners for 12 years before discovering their shared vocal talent.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty each have amazing voices but never sang together.

However, they found out just in time for the Fourth of July.

"There's so much talent out there in the world, but sometimes the talent's sitting right next to you in your cruiser," McNulty said.

The department decided to publish a video called "Cruiser Karaoke" in response.

"During the day, it takes two or three minutes to sing a song and it gets us through our day," Tavares said. "It makes a big difference."

Tavares has been performing for nearly her whole life and McNulty was once in an a cappella group that opened for The Temptations as well as Justin Timberlake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolicesingingkaraokeMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News