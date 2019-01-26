SOCIETY

Brooklyn truck driver quits job, comes forward as $298-million Powerball winner

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the Brooklyn Powerball winner.

NEW YORK --
A truck driver from Brooklyn has come forward as the winner of the second-largest Powerball jackpot in New York Lottery history.

David Johnson, 56, won the Dec. 26 drawing for the $298.3 million jackpot and has already quit his job to start enjoying an early retirement.

He opted to take a single lump sum payment of $180,227,550 which equals $114,091,248 after taxes. Johnson received his winnings on Friday at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Johnson worked across the street from Arnold's Service Station on Linden Boulevard where he bought the winning ticket for $5. He said he didn't realize he had won the jackpot until he was alerted by a co-worker.

"A friend of mine, a next driver for the company, called me and said 'Hey Dave! Somebody won the Powerball by the gas station,'" Johnson said. "I turned to myself I said, 'Aw that's not me man, that's not my luck.'"

He still didn't check his ticket until his friend called him a second time urging him to do so. He didn't realize he'd actually won until two days later on his way to work.

"I went to the store and gave the ticket to the clerk to check. He scanned it and said 'Congratulations,' I needed to see it for myself, so I scanned and saw it read BIG WINNER," Johnson said.

He jumped up and down in the store when it finally sank in that he was the big winner. Now he has an attorney who will help him invest the money and take care of his family.

But he's going to have some fun too. Johnson said he will finally buy the red Porsche he's always wanted "so everyone can see me when I drive on the street."

His win marks the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterypowerballjackpotu.s. & worldNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
3 performing and visual arts events in LA this weekend
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
Show More
2 Metro projects involve good and not-so-good news
Tips to save money on pet's prescriptions
Seabees help Catalina rebuild airport runway
Rams coach McVay drawing on family, coaching associates for Super Bowl advice
Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video
More News