California lawmakers are considering a bill that would require department stores and large retailers to have gender neutral children's sections.Assembly member Evan Low, who introduced Assembly Bill 2826 , says he wants to make the shopping experience more inclusive for children.Stores that violate the proposed legislation could face a $1,000 fine.The bill follows a backlash against gender-specific toys and clothing that some groups claim perpetuates gender stereotypes.More information on the bill can be found here