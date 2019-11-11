California has the most unsheltered homeless people in the United States, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Golden State has an estimated 130,000 homeless people, and more than half of them - about 69% - are in unsheltered locations. That means they live on the street, in abandoned buildings and other unsheltered places.
The annual estimate report that was delivered to Congress shows that about two-thirds of people nationwide who are homeless live in emergency shelters and different government housing programs.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: CA tops list of states with most unsheltered homeless people, reports shows
EYEWITNESS THIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News