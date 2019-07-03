California hate crime rate drops, but more suspects identified

The number of hate crimes and victims in the state of California dropped last year - but the number of suspects is up.The state attorney general reports hate crimes in 2018 dropped by about two dozen reports, to 1,066.And there were 80 more suspects identified than in 2017.California defines hate crimes as targeting victims for their race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, gender or a disability.Across the nation officials estimate more than half of all hate crimes are not reported to police.