6-time cancer survivor gets New Year's Day do-over after falling ill ahead of Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One Pasadena six-time breast cancer survivor got a do-over after she became too sick to ride on a float during the New Year's Day Rose Parade.

Stacey Kimmel was supposed to be on the City of Hope float, along with nearly a dozen others who never thought they'd see the new year. In fact, gliding along the streets of Pasdena during the famed parade was on the 51-year-old's bucket list.

But on the night before the big day, the side effects of her cancer treatments caught up with her.

"I was completely hydrated. I was exhausted. I was sleeping for 16 hours," Kimmel said. "So I was disappointed and I was really sad."

That's when a group of her friends and supporters stepped in.

"She has always been empowering for other women even when she is going through her own journey," said Nancy David, with the Foundation for Living Beauty, a group that provides support and wellness to cancer surviors. "It's really rewarding for us to be able to give her this opportunity and let her experience something that's big on her bucket list."

They arranged for a personal Pasadena police-escorted parade down Colorado Boulevard. Kimmel was stunned.

Many times during her 13-year battle with breast cancer, Kimmel was told she may not see many more New Year's days. Her message to others is the same as this year's parade theme: never underestimate the "Power of Hope."

"There's always other treatments and therapies that are available now that wasn't there so long ago," she said.

Kimmel didn't start 2020 the way she would have wanted, but thanks to her friends, she got a do-over and that's going to go a long way in helping her heal.

"You wake up and you have this opportunity. And look what happens. I'm queen for the day."
