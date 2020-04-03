Carson officials ask Metro to suspend transit service throughout LA County

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- City of Carson officials are urging the Metro transit system to halt services throughout Los Angeles County after one driver tested positive for coronavirus.At a city hall news conference Thursday, the entire Carson city council urged the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop all bus service in the county.At the Carson facility, Metro reports that one driver tested positive for the coronavirus.Carson has just under 100,000 residents. City officials are working on a deal with Lyft to drive residents around the city to do their errands at a discounted rate, with the city paying part of the cost.Officials aren't pulling any punches as to why they want bus service to be stopped.They say someone on the bus could be infected and spread the virus to passengers and then out to the general public."Churches are essential, but they've been closed down. Many other businesses that provide essential services have been closed down. Have done the responsible thing. But for L.A. Metro to not be responsible, not care about their own employees, not care about the passengers, not care about the community at-large and immediately suspend their operations is just irresponsible," Carson Mayor Albert Robles said.They're urging neighboring South Bay cities to join their effort demanding Metro to halt all bus service.In Santa Clarita a driver with that city's transit system has died from COVID-19. Two other bus drivers have tested positive for the virus.Eyewitness News has reached out to Metro for a response and we're still waiting to hear back from them.