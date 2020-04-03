Coronavirus

Carson officials ask Metro to suspend transit service throughout LA County

By
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- City of Carson officials are urging the Metro transit system to halt services throughout Los Angeles County after one driver tested positive for coronavirus.

At a city hall news conference Thursday, the entire Carson city council urged the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop all bus service in the county.

At the Carson facility, Metro reports that one driver tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carson has just under 100,000 residents. City officials are working on a deal with Lyft to drive residents around the city to do their errands at a discounted rate, with the city paying part of the cost.

Officials aren't pulling any punches as to why they want bus service to be stopped.

They say someone on the bus could be infected and spread the virus to passengers and then out to the general public.

"Churches are essential, but they've been closed down. Many other businesses that provide essential services have been closed down. Have done the responsible thing. But for L.A. Metro to not be responsible, not care about their own employees, not care about the passengers, not care about the community at-large and immediately suspend their operations is just irresponsible," Carson Mayor Albert Robles said.

They're urging neighboring South Bay cities to join their effort demanding Metro to halt all bus service.

In Santa Clarita a driver with that city's transit system has died from COVID-19. Two other bus drivers have tested positive for the virus.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Metro for a response and we're still waiting to hear back from them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countycarsonmetrobuspublic transportationtransportationcoronavirusbus driver
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctor answers most Googled questions about COVID-19
Plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients at OC hotel sparks backlash
Coronavirus: Newsom announces sales tax reprieve for small businesses
Herd immunity: How it will help slow coronavirus spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 4,045
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Doctor answers most Googled questions about COVID-19
Plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients at OC hotel sparks backlash
Herd immunity: How it will help slow coronavirus spread
Studio City school using 3D printers to make face masks
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
Show More
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
UTLA claims 'unreasonable work expectations' for LAUSD teachers
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Australia to offer parents free child care during pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More TOP STORIES News