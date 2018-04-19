SOCIETY

Celebrities attend WE Day to celebrate young people giving back

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of young people from all over California gathered at the Forum in Inglewood for WE Day, an annual event that celebrates young people giving back in local and global ways. (KABC)

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of young people from all over California gathered at the Forum in Inglewood for WE Day, an annual event that celebrates young people giving back in local and global ways.

The students heard from stars like longtime supporter Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Morgan Freeman. It's one of 19 events across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Caribbean.

You can't buy a ticket to WE Day, you have to earn it by taking action on one global and one local cause.

"Everything from park cleanups to volunteering, to anti-bullying, to supporting mental health. You name it, these amazing young people have done it," said WE co-founder Craig Kielburger.

This year, WE Day was hosted by John Stamos and featured a performance by Dierks Bentley.

"This event actually does what it says it's going to do. WE Day makes children powerful, has children helping children all over the world," actor Henry Winkler said.

Middle school student Oscar Garcia helped his school reduce energy usage, build schools in Ecuador and raise money for blood cancer patients.

"It makes me feel happy, it makes me feel like I can empower people," Garcia said. "It's not a hand out, it's a hand up, give them the opportunity to help."

Since 2007, students have raised $105 million for more than 15,600 organizations.

Actor Martin Sheen has been involved for more than 15 years.

"Be confident that you make a difference by being yourself and by being in touch with your basic human compassion," Sheen said.

You can learn more about WE and WE Day during the hour-long special that airs on ABC on Aug.17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyentertainmentcelebritychildrenfeel goodInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News