PAY IT FORWARD

Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills is one of this year's finalists for ABC7's "Pay It Forward" contest, where the grand prize winner will take home a $10,000 worth of Mathis Brothers furniture.

By
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills is one of this year's finalists for ABC7's "Pay It Forward" contest, where the winner will take home $10,000 worth of Mathis Brothers furniture.

After years of watching Olivarez give back to her community and church, her friend, Melissa Amador, nominated Olivarez for the Mathis Brothers "Pay It Forward" prize.

"Whether you're in a good day or bad day, she's there for you with words of encouragement and wisdom," Amador said.

Olivarez is about to move into a modular home, one year since she began caring for her 83-year-old mother.

Olivarez and her mother are living together in a small one bedroom Chino Hills condo, and the pair need more space.

Olivarez has had the same furniture for most of her life and friends hope she'll soon throw out her decades-old furniture, including a bedroom set she's had for more than 30 years.

"Sabrina has a giving heart, and so this is the perfect opportunity for her to be able to receive," Amador said.

The winner of the prize will be announced Friday morning on air, but Olivarez said she's already won.

"I'm already a winner because I have great friends that have supported me with their love and have encouraged me," Olivarez said. "And that's what I think we need to give back."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypay it forwardfurnitureChino HillsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PAY IT FORWARD
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
Homeless man uses last $20 to help woman who ran out of gas
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Pay It Forward Finalist: School worker donates items for students
More pay it forward
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Oak Glen estate bought by 2014 jackpot winners up for sale
Halloween events in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
1 arrested after suspicious device prompts evacuation in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Body found in dumpster in Anaheim
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
Show More
3 Indiana children struck, killed by truck at bus stop
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
More News