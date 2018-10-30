Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills is one of this year's finalists for ABC7's "Pay It Forward" contest, where the winner will take home $10,000 worth of Mathis Brothers furniture.After years of watching Olivarez give back to her community and church, her friend, Melissa Amador, nominated Olivarez for the Mathis Brothers "Pay It Forward" prize."Whether you're in a good day or bad day, she's there for you with words of encouragement and wisdom," Amador said.Olivarez is about to move into a modular home, one year since she began caring for her 83-year-old mother.Olivarez and her mother are living together in a small one bedroom Chino Hills condo, and the pair need more space.Olivarez has had the same furniture for most of her life and friends hope she'll soon throw out her decades-old furniture, including a bedroom set she's had for more than 30 years."Sabrina has a giving heart, and so this is the perfect opportunity for her to be able to receive," Amador said.The winner of the prize will be announced Friday morning on air, but Olivarez said she's already won."I'm already a winner because I have great friends that have supported me with their love and have encouraged me," Olivarez said. "And that's what I think we need to give back."