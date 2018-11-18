Chipotle manager fired after refusing to serve customers in viral video

@masudali what happened here is not how our employees should treat our customers. We are committed to treating all of our guests fairly and with respect. The manager has been terminated and the restaurant has been retrained so this doesn’t happen again. We'll be back in touch. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 17, 2018

A Chipotle restaurant is investigating after one of their managers was recorded asking customers to pay before being served.The video was posted to Twitter on Thursday by a user named Masud Ali, who captioned it "can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session?"In the video, the manager of the St. Paul restaurant tells the hungry customers "you gotta pay because you never have money when you come in here."After multiple views and having tagged the popular restaurant, Chipotle replied to the video stating that "what happened here is not how our employees should treat our customers." They also added that the manager captured on camera has since been terminated and the staff has undergone re-training to prevent this incident from happening again.Following that response, on Saturday, Chipotle added that the manager had mistaken Thursday's guests for another group of gentlemen that were unable to pay for their meals earlier in the week.KTRK reached out to Chipotle for further details in regards to the incident and received the following statement:After the tweet went viral, Twitter users began to post old tweets believed to be from Ali's account that appear to show that he and his friends have eaten at restaurants without paying in the past. Chipotle told KTRK that it was aware of the tweets and continued to investigate the matter.