Mojave High School students get CHP escort to graduation ceremony after Cajon Pass pileup

CHP officers stepped in to help two high school students caught up in a major pileup along the Cajon Pass while on their way to graduation. (KABC)

By
CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol officers stepped up to help two high school students caught up in a major pileup along the Cajon Pass while on their way to graduation on Wednesday.

The two Mojave High School students were headed to their commencement ceremony at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. According to information posted on the school's website, the ceremony was set to begin at 11 a.m.

Around 12:45 p.m., the students found themselves still stuck on the 15 Freeway, where multiple vehicles were involved in a massive pileup amid foggy conditions.

That's when the California Highway Patrol stepped in.

Officers offered the students a police escort to their ceremony. The students, dressed in their royal blue caps and gowns, hopped into an awaiting CHP SUV, which hopefully helped the students make it on time to walk at the ceremony.
Cajon Pass: 17 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on SB 15 Fwy
