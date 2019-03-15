Society

Sunny days! USPS to release 'Sesame Street' stamps celebrating beloved show's 50th anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

'Sesame Street' stamps are coming to a post office near you soon.

Soon the beloved characters of 'Sesame Street' can literally stick with you, or at least to your letters.

People still send those, right?

The U.S. Postal Service announced it will release a 'Sesame Street' stamp this year to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

And don't worry. The gang's all here. Sixteen characters will be featured on the stamps including Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Elmo and our favorite curmudgeon in a trash can, Oscar the Grouch.

The postal service says it plans to reveal more details about an exact release date soon.

The stamp is also meant to celebrate the series' role in educating and entertaining children around the world for decades, a valid accomplishment to recognize.

Earlier this month, a study found kids who watch 'Sesame Street' do better in school.

RELATED: Study says kids who watch Sesame Street do better in school

Here's to many more sunny days!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysesame streetusps
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
La Cañada teen headed to women's national chess championship
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Show More
Veteran with 224-mile commute surprised with new car
Eyewitness This: Tesla's Model Y, turkey recall, Soaring Powerball jackpot
Public safety groups call for removal of 23K guns from high-risk people in CA
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
More TOP STORIES News