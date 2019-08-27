Society

'All for you': Arkansas college football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach

BATESVILLE, Arkansas -- A college football team in Arkansas shaved their heads to stand in solidarity with their cancer-fighting coach.

"It's all for you, coach," a player says in a video that shows Lyon College football team revealing their surprise to offensive coordinator Kris Sweet.

Coach Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is moved to tears as he hugs each player.

Freshman football player Fletcher Clay captured the video in Batesville on August 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasfootballcollegecancercollege football
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
LAPD releases details in arrest of North Hills hit-and-run suspect
Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
L.A. tells Sacramento 'no' to 4 a.m. alcohol sales
Venice murder victim was attacked with hammer, prosecutors say
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Show More
VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 people outside Denver nightclub
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
VIDEO: Car rams into bus stop, narrowly misses motorized wheelchair
Statewide fundraiser held for family of fallen CHP officer
Long Beach gym owner gets resourceful with socks for the homeless
More TOP STORIES News