Cool Kid Micah Heard gives back through music

It is hard to miss Micah Heard and his smile when he is playing in the jazz band at Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center in Los Angeles.The 14-year-old percussionist said one particular lesson has always stuck with him."Pace is everything," said Heard. "PACE means: Positive Attitude Changes Everything."It's that attitude that makes Heard an ABC7 Cool Kid. He volunteers, performing at convalescent homes. He also helps feed the homeless on the fourth Saturday of each month."I don't know how long it's been since they ate," Heard shared. "So it's like, since I get three meals every day, it makes me feel better giving some to them."Playing music for others is also what brings him the most joy. Heard helps guide and teach younger musicians, and at the Pullum Center he says everybody is like family. He calls the music's rhythm there a heartbeat that connects them all."Music is a way to go because we're not off doing something bad or doing drugs and drinking or being a part of gangs," said Heard. "We're doing something to help out the community and bring joy to other people.""He has played with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he's played with Arturo Sandoval, he's played all over the place," said Fernando Pullum, the executive director of Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center. "He is phenomenal, but he doesn't act like he is. He is embracing of anyone who wants help. He will play with anyone."With a bright future ahead, this Hamilton High School freshman is also focused on his grades and dreams of playing music professionally."I want to graduate high school with a 3.0 or higher so I will be able to go to Berklee College of Music in Boston," Heard said.