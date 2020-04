Coronavirus crisis: Gary Sinise helps provide busy LAPD officers with place to rest, recharge in Elysian Park

EMBED >More News Videos As hospitals across the country grapple with a continued increase in coronavirus cases, some Southern California health care workers are speaking out about what their teams are up against.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers, Los Angeles Police officers now have a place where they can rest and recharge between their now 12-hour-long shifts amid the coronavirus crisis.Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives. But now at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over 4,000 pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.