Coronavirus crisis: Gary Sinise helps provide busy LAPD officers with place to rest, recharge in Elysian Park

Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives. But now at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.
In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over 4,000 pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.
