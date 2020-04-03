Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Gary Sinise helps provide busy LAPD officers with place to rest, recharge in Elysian Park

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers, Los Angeles Police officers now have a place where they can rest and recharge between their now 12-hour-long shifts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives. But now at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.

In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over 4,000 pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.

