LA County help center offers resources to workers, small businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis

As millions find themselves unemployed, this new website in partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom, is assisting struggling Californians with services, like child care and shelter.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There has been a devastating economic impact in the wake of the coronavirus emergency. Huge unemployment numbers combined with hundreds of small businesses forced to close their doors have created extraordinary challenges.ABC7 was joined by Caroline Torosis, the Director of Economic and Business Development for Los Angeles County, to discuss resources available to help people get back on their feet."We are here to serve the public. We are the workforce agency for Los Angeles County. And we know that this is a devastating economic time, so to that, our board of supervisors moved very quickly to stand up a disaster help center comprised of multiple departments working together. We are open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Constituents can call our phone number (833) 238-4450, or visit us at, or email us at disasterhelpcenter@lacounty.gov," said Torosis.The help center can answer questions from workers and small businesses in more than ten languages."We have also stood up a page advertising open jobs at, in a variety of industries, working quickly to pivot and retreating our job seekers for the new demand in light of COVID-19," said Torosis."Yes, we can walk individuals through that process atby calling one of our agents who's ready to take your call. We can also help through our network of America's Job Centers in California, many of which are actually co-located in the same place with the economic development department," said Torosis."We do know that when individuals are filing for unemployment insurance it is taking several weeks for the debit card to reach them, so we are asking people to stay patient, but in the meantime providing supportive services through our network of America's Job Centers that you can find," said Torosis.