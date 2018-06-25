SOCIETY

Fans crowd East Los Angeles streets to celebrate Mexico's win against South Korea in World Cup

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexico fans in LA celebrated their team's win over South Korea in the World Cup on Saturday, Amy Powell reports. (KABC)

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fans crowded streets in East Los Angeles after Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 in the team's second World Cup game Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted that Whittier Boulevard would be closed between Arizona Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard for some time as crowds headed out onto the street.

Groups of people waved the Mexican flag in the area and danced around in the streets. People on social media shared videos of people lining the sidewalks and chanting.



Early Saturday, Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 and player Javier Hernandnez scored the second goal during the game, making it his 50th for the team.

In Mexico City, fans converged on the Angel of Independence to celebrate the national team's second win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytraffic delayroad closuremexicosportssouth koreaWorld Cupsocceru.s. & worldEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1 in World Cup
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News